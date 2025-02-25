Ambassador of Portugal, MD APP discuss news cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Ambassador of Portugal in Pakistan Frederico Silva on Tuesday called on the Managing Director, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi, and discussed news exchange cooperation between the official news agencies of the two countries.

The ambassador expressed his keenness to enhance cooperation between the two countries on multiple fronts including education, art and culture, tourism, business and news exchange agreement between Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and LUSA, the national news agency of Portugal.

The ambassador said it is an era of media and information technology and both the official news agencies should cooperate on exchange of news and information beneficial for people of the two countries.

He highlighted that both the countries have much more to share with each other, especially to enhance people to people contacts. He said communication linkages between the two countries would pave way for future contacts including media, cultural, business, tourism and other sectors for bringing the two nations more closer.

Managing Director APP assured the Portugal envoy that signing of Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of news would be expedited for benefits of people of the two countries.

The envoy was accompanied by Portuguese author and journalist, Teresa Nicolau, who is on a visit of Pakistan from February 22 to 27.

Sharing her engagements in Pakistan, Teresa Nicolau said she had a wonderful engagements in Pakistan where she attended a literary festival in Lahore and other events in Islamabad.

She was all praised for diverse and rich culture and spicy food of Pakistan.

Teresa Nicolau evoked the cultural richness and diversity of Pakistan, emphasized the need to value the literary heritage and advocated the need to make concerted efforts to connect the people of the two friendly countries through culture.