Ambassador Of Qatar Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater Calls On Interior Minister Mohsin NaqvI

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Ambassador of Qatar Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater calls on Interior Minister Mohsin NaqvI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with the Ambassador of Qatar, Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater in Islamabad.

During the meeting, discussions were held on bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest. Moreover, recent visit of Interior Minister to Qatar and the situation after the ceasefire between Pakistan and India was also discussed.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that Pakistan has always been an advocate of peace and desires sustainable peace in the region. He said the recent visit to Qatar was highly successful. He added that During meetings with Qatar’s Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Interior Minister, there was a mutual agreement to enhance bilateral cooperation. He highlighted that In-depth discussions were held on counter-narcotics, counter-terrorism, security cooperation, and training programs.

The Interior Minister emphasized that strengthening cooperation with Qatar in all sectors is a priority for Pakistan. He further stated that senior Qatari officials would visit Pakistan soon for a follow-up visit. He also stated that a high-level delegation led by the Federal Interior Secretary will also visit Qatar, which will include heads of all departments under the Ministry of Interior.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored that Qatar is a trusted partner of Pakistan, and relations with Qatar are an asset and we are proud of it. Federal Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

