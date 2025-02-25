Ambassador Of Rwanda Visits USKT
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Ambassador of Rwanda to Pakistan Harerimana Fatou visited the University of Sialkot (USKT) on Tuesday.
Executive Director and co-founder of the university, Rehan Younas, highlighted strong and growing Pakistan-Rwanda relationship, emphasizing Rwanda’s strategic role as a regional hub in East Africa and a key member of the East African Community (EAC).
He showcased globally renowned "Made in Sialkot" products, emphasizing how Sialkot has played a crucial role in enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Rwanda. He highlighted the city's exceptional contributions to sports goods, garments, and surgical instruments, which have found a growing demand in Rwanda’s rapidly expanding markets.
He shared his vision for Africa’s economic transformation, acknowledging Rwanda’s ambition to become the “Singapore of Africa”, driven by its 100% documented economy, exceptional cleanliness, blockchain adaptability, and business-friendly policies. He emphasized the immense trade potential between Pakistan and Rwanda, particularly in industrialization, healthcare, IT, and medical tourism.
The visit marked a significant step in fostering educational, industrial, and economic collaborations between Pakistan and Rwanda, opening doors for new opportunities and strengthening ties between the two nations.
