Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia Calls On The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy Thursday called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

A wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The deputy PM underlined the importance of deep-rooted and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He extended warm wishes on the occasion of the 94th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

DPM Dar appreciated the Kingdom’s unwavering support to Pakistan on various international platforms.

The Saudi ambassador reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.D

