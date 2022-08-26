UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Of Somalia Calls On IIUI President

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Shirwa Abdullahi Ibrahim called on Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) at his office at Faisal Masjid campus on Friday.

During the meeting issues pertaining to mutual interests including promotions of education and enhancement of educational ties between higher education institutions of both countries were discussed.

The Somalian Ambassador lauded IIUI for its services to promote higher education and also appreciated the university's vision of disseminating peace and tolerance.

He assured that he will be happy to strengthen bilateral educational ties between IIUI and Somalian universities.

He said IIUI is a source of attraction for a large number of students in Somalia.

He thanked the IIUI President for taking a very good care of the Somalian students at IIUI.

IIUI President apprised the Ambassador of the university's scope, vision, new strategic plan, international students, recent activities and history.

He said IIUI is eager to welcome and facilitate more Somalian students.

He opined that IIUI has a diversified cultural environment where a large number of countries being represented by foreign students. Dr. Hathal also briefed honorable Ambassador about the role of IIUI in maintaining peace and quality higher education.

