Ambassador of South Korea calls on Punjab Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Ambassador of South Korea to Pakistan Sung-Kyu Kwak on Tuesday called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, along with President Pak Korea Parliamentary friendship group Ms Cho Bae-Sook and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries including ties in trade, investment, IT, agriculture , telecom, energy and other sectors.

The Punjab Governor hosted luncheon in the honor of the guests.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said it was great to see that South Korea was supporting Pakistan in its tough economic time.

He stressed the need for enhancing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

"Pakistan is worth-seeing country due to its rich history and natural beauty" he added.

He said that people of both the countries should be accorded more opportunities for bilateral visits and visa policies should be eased for them.

On the occasion, the South Korean Ambassador said that his country was extending complete support to the incumbent government to strengthen the economy of Pakistan.

He added that South Korea was also increasing number of visas for Pakistani labour, whereas South Korean investors were coming to Pakistan and this would further increase economic relations between the two countries.