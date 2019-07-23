UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ambassador Of South Korea Calls On Punjab Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:16 PM

Ambassador of South Korea calls on Punjab Governor

Ambassador of South Korea to Pakistan Sung-Kyu Kwak on Tuesday called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, along with President Pak Korea Parliamentary friendship group Ms Cho Bae-Sook and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries including ties in trade, investment, IT, agriculture, telecom, energy and other sectors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Ambassador of South Korea to Pakistan Sung-Kyu Kwak on Tuesday called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, along with President Pak Korea Parliamentary friendship group Ms Cho Bae-Sook and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries including ties in trade, investment, IT, agriculture, telecom, energy and other sectors.

The Punjab Governor hosted luncheon in the honor of the guests.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said it was great to see that South Korea was supporting Pakistan in its tough economic time.

He stressed the need for enhancing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

"Pakistan is worth-seeing country due to its rich history and natural beauty" he added.

He said that people of both the countries should be accorded more opportunities for bilateral visits and visa policies should be eased for them.

On the occasion, the South Korean Ambassador said that his country was extending complete support to the incumbent government to strengthen the economy of Pakistan.

He added that South Korea was also increasing number of visas for Pakistani labour, whereas South Korean investors were coming to Pakistan and this would further increase economic relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Punjab Agriculture South Korea North Korea Visa Government Labour

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chinese VP

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends signing of agreements, M ..

48 minutes ago

Russian Embassy Expresses Condolences After Dadash ..

49 seconds ago

Prime Minister's US visit to set new dimensions fo ..

52 seconds ago

Israel Must Stop Demolishing, Seizing Palestinian ..

54 seconds ago

WAPDA hydel generation surges to record level

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.