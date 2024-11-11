Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Pakistan Albert Khorev calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

The Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Pakistan Albert Khorev called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House on Monday

Pakistan-Russia relations and other matters of mutual interests were discussed during meeting of the both dignitaries.

According to Governor House spokesman, the Russian envoy was presented guard of honour on arrival at the Governor House.

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, while talking to the Russian top diplomat, said Pakistan and Russia want the best relations to each other and Russian Federation wants to prove its friendship in the current economic situation.

Governor Kamran Tessori and the Russian Ambassador hoisted the flags of both the countries.

The Russian Consul General in Karachi was also present on the occasion.

Russian Ambassador also penned his impressions in the guest book and also visited the Quaid-e-Azam Gallery.

Ambassador Albert Khorev was served with Karachi’s famous burger and "Matka Tea".

Tessori said that Russia and Pakistan enjoy very good relations. He also referred the recent visit of the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia to Pakistan.

Governor said that the Russian Ambassador has been invited to invest in the province.

Later, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori presented a cap and shawl of honor to the Russian Ambassador and the Consul General.

The Russian Ambassador also planted a sapling at the Governor House as part of the tree plantation campaign.