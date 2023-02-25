Ambassador of Trkiye to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Paaci visits donation camp for earthquake victims

Ambassador of Trkiye to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Paaci visited the Centaurus Mall to see the donation camp set up for the earthquake victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ):Ambassador of Trkiye to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Paaci visited the Centaurus Mall to see the donation camp set up for the earthquake victims.

The cap has been established in collaboration with the District administration, Centaurus Management and the students of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Turkish Aerospace Industry, and Air University voluntarily.

Pa�aci met with the CEO of Centaurus Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan along with the country Head in Pakistan Muhammad Sohail Sajid, said a news release.

The ambassador appreciated all the great value derived from this cause and selfless efforts for the people of T�rkiye. He also thanked the philanthropists, and public and private institutions present.

Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pa�aci said that Pakistan and T�rkiye had never been like two countries but rather always behaved like one nation. He said that the hearts of the Pakistani people beat with the people of T�rkiye and thanked the people of Pakistan for standing with T�rkiye during these difficult times.

The severity of the situation is quite evident especially for the victims as time is passing there is a dire need for medicines, medical equipment, tents to avoid cold weather, beds, blankets and special needs items for people of all ages, especially women and children, mobile toilets, hygiene items, long life shelf food items, dry milk, tins of prepared food etc.

On this occasion, the Turkish ambassador said in a conversation with the media that Pakistan and the Pakistani nation did not leave their Turkish brothers and sisters alone in these difficult times.

He said, "People of Pakistan started the relief process immediately after the earthquake, the Pakistani government, the armed forces, and the civilian efforts of Pakistan are commendable." The entire Pakistani nation, including teams from PIA, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), universities and their students, and media are all standing by the side of T�rkiye.

Sardar Yasir stated that the relations between the two countries have a golden history. Sardar Yasir said that Pakistan would always be remembered for the spirit and sacrifice of its people. "We have always stood as one nation during difficult times of floods, earthquakes and Covid-19," he recalled.

Dr. Mehmet Pa�aci said that the restoration and reconstruction work started in T�rkiye after the earthquake, however, also apprsing that the situation was getting worst due to the cold weather and the problems of the victims were increasing.