Ambassador Of Turkiye Calls On Khawaja Muhammad Asif
Published December 03, 2024
Irfan Neziroglu, Ambassador of Turkiye called on Minister for Defence and Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday
Khawaja Asif extended a warm welcome to visiting dignitary and expressed satisfaction over common understanding on regional and global geo-political situation, said a press release.
The Minister stated that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy exemplary fraternal relations based on common faith, culture, values, civilization and historical linkages, mutual trust and support. He appreciated Turkiye’s strong support for Pakistan on multiple foras.
He also stated that enhanced defence cooperation is an important aspect of our bilateral relationship, characterized by Joint projects, Joint Exercises and Military Training.
Both sides acknowledged the strong relationship between two countries and committed to further expand collaboration in the mutually beneficial fields.
