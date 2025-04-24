Ambassador Of Turkiye Calls On Minister For Defence Production
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye Dr. Irfan Neziroglu called on Federal Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj here on Thursday.
They discussed matters of mutual interest and expressed satisfaction on brotherly relations between two countries, said a press release.
The Federal Minister appreciated defence cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye and expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to broaden it’s partnership with Turkiye in all fields.
Both sides stressed on joint ventures in emerging technologies and investment by private sector companies in these areas would be useful.
The Minister was impressed with the progress of Turkish Defence Industry.
He also mentioned the high quality of Pakistan’s Defence Industrial Products. He expressed his gratitude for Defence collaboration and support Turkiye has been extending to Pakistan for provision and modernization of various defence systems.
He also emphasized on importance of defence industrial/technical cooperation as integral part of Pak-Turkey strategic relationship.
