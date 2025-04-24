Open Menu

Ambassador Of Turkiye Calls On Minister For Defence Production

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Ambassador of Turkiye calls on Minister for Defence Production

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye Dr. Irfan Neziroglu called on Federal Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj here on Thursday.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and expressed satisfaction on brotherly relations between two countries, said a press release.

The Federal Minister appreciated defence cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye and expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to broaden it’s partnership with Turkiye in all fields.

Both sides stressed on joint ventures in emerging technologies and investment by private sector companies in these areas would be useful.

The Minister was impressed with the progress of Turkish Defence Industry.

He also mentioned the high quality of Pakistan’s Defence Industrial Products. He expressed his gratitude for Defence collaboration and support Turkiye has been extending to Pakistan for provision and modernization of various defence systems.

He also emphasized on importance of defence industrial/technical cooperation as integral part of Pak-Turkey strategic relationship.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

25 seconds ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

13 minutes ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

24 minutes ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

43 minutes ago
 Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

56 minutes ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

1 hour ago
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

2 hours ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

2 hours ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

2 hours ago
 Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to ..

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan