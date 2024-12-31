- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 06:31 PM
Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest,besides ways to expanding bilateral relations in the economic sector during a meeting at the Governor's House here
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest,besides ways to expanding bilateral relations in the economic sector during a meeting at the Governor's House here.
Governor Punjab apprised the UAE ambassador of the difficulties faced by Pakistanis, especially students, in obtaining UAE visa.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Pakistan and the UAE had deep brotherly relations, adding that Pakistan wants to take relations between both countries to greater heights.
He said development of the economy was top priority of the government and, therefore, the government was providing facilities to foreign investors through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).
He maintained UAE companies can invest in various sectors in Pakistan.
Governor Punjab said that Pakistanis consider UAE their second home due to their common religion and culture. He highlighted that Pakistan values UAE government's cooperation in health, education and other sectors,adding that there should be more exchanges of delegations in the trade sector between the two countries.
UAE envoy Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi said that there were vast possibilities of cooperation with Pakistan in the renewable energy sector. UAE embassy was working on resolving issues regarding visas",he remarked.
