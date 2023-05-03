UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Of Uzbekistan Calls On Adviser To PM Engr Amir Muqam

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Aybek Arif Usmanov called on Engr Amir Muqam, Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture at Islamabad on Wednesday.

Adviser to PM Engr Amir Muqam welcomed the Uzbekistan Ambassador and said that the two countries have always had friendly and brotherly relations, says a press release here.

Adviser to Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam has extended his felicitation to President Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on winning a nationwide referendum to extend the president's term limit.

During the meeting, they discussed mutual interest issues including the possibility of strengthening ties in cultural heritage.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the two countries should benefit from the experience of each other, adding that there is significant potential for cooperation between the two countries.

Adviser to PM Engr Amir Muqam said that economic, political and cultural ties between the two friendly countries are a source of unity.

Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Aybek Arif Usmanov acknowledged the potential for cooperation in the field of cultural heritage and expressed his desire to undertake joint ventures on a progressive basis.

The Ambassador invited Adviser to PM Engr Amir Muqam on behalf of President Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Cultural Minister to the cultural event being held from May 5 to May 9 in Uzbekistan.

The Adviser to PM thanked the Ambassador of Uzbekistan and also accepted the invitation to attend a cultural event.

The Ambassador said historic links are manifested in Sufi traditions in Pakistan, adding that the two brotherly countries share a common history and faith.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan stressed for promoting connectivity projects between Pakistan and Uzbekistan to bolster bilateral relations.

