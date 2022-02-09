Ambassador of Uzbekistan calls on Interior minister

Ambassador of Uzbekistan Oybek Usmanov called on Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed here Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Uzbekistan Oybek Usmanov called on Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed here Wednesday.

Issues of mutual interests and Pakistan-Uzbekistan bilateral relations came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release.

Arrangements for Uzbek President's visit to Pakistan next month and visa facilitation to the people of both countries were also discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed termed relations between the two countries historic. The Uzbek president's visit to Pakistan would further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries, he added.

He stressed the need to promote tourism between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The ambassador said that the Uzbek president was very optimistic about his visit to Pakistan. The visit of the Uzbek President would usher in a new era of Pakistan-Uzbek relations, he added.