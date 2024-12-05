Ambassador Of Uzbekistan Calls On Khawaja Muhammad Asif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan Mr Alisher Tukhtaev called on Minister for Defence and Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif here Thursday.
Defence Minister highlighted that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Uzbekistan which are based on historical, cultural and religious commonalities.
Pakistan intends to collaborate with Uzbekistan in the mutually beneficial fields including defence cooperation, said a press release.
The visiting Ambassador conveyed and reaffirmed the commitment of people and government of Uzbekistan to work closely with Pakistan to further strengthen the bilateral relations.
Recent Stories
ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricket with a visit to the ICC Head ..
Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Religious ..
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Islamabad reviews Anti-Riot Unit, Safe City performance1 minute ago
-
APC expresses concerns over deteriorating law and order situation in KPK, demands KPK Govt performan ..1 minute ago
-
154 arrested in 149 rape cases by SSOIU in 20241 minute ago
-
KP govt refusal to attend APC condemnable: Azma1 minute ago
-
PD People's Poverty Reduction Program suspended for not providing Audit reports1 minute ago
-
Man killed during cattle-theft bid11 minutes ago
-
35 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan for higher studies11 minutes ago
-
GC University Hyderabad organized Talent Festival 202411 minutes ago
-
Anti-corruption week activities held across Hazara division11 minutes ago
-
CTP Rawalpindi implement special traffic plan for inner city areas11 minutes ago
-
Earthquake felt in Punjab cities21 minutes ago
-
PHC Abbottabad bench suspends ban on boating activities at Khanpur Dam21 minutes ago