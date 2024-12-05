Ambassador of Uzbekistan calls on Khawaja Muhammad Asif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan Mr Alisher Tukhtaev called on Minister for Defence and Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif here Thursday.

Defence Minister highlighted that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Uzbekistan which are based on historical, cultural and religious commonalities.

Pakistan intends to collaborate with Uzbekistan in the mutually beneficial fields including defence cooperation, said a press release.

The visiting Ambassador conveyed and reaffirmed the commitment of people and government of Uzbekistan to work closely with Pakistan to further strengthen the bilateral relations.