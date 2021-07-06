Ambassador of Uzbekistan calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The ambassador of Hungary Iybek Arif Usmanov on Tuesday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman at the Governor house in Nathiyagali and discussed bilateral issues.

The two sides discussed the overall situation in the region and measures to boost trade ties, strengthen people to people contact and investment in different sectors.