UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ambassador Of Uzbekistan Calls On KP Governor

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Ambassador of Uzbekistan calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The ambassador of Hungary Iybek Arif Usmanov on Tuesday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman at the Governor house in Nathiyagali and discussed bilateral issues.

The two sides discussed the overall situation in the region and measures to boost trade ties, strengthen people to people contact and investment in different sectors.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Hungary

Recent Stories

SEHA, Khalifa University launch Clinical Research ..

7 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Vatican delegation

22 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

52 minutes ago

World Future Energy Summit signs key stakeholder a ..

1 hour ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of $750 million bond ..

1 hour ago

Big setback for England as seven players test posi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.