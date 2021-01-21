UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Of Yemen Calls On Sindh Governor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:24 PM

Ambassador of Yemen to Pakistan Mohammed Motahar Alashabi called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Sindh Governor House on Thursday

Honourary Consul General of Yemen Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig was also present on the occasion.

They discussed bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interests.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail lauded the role of the Ambassador of Yemen for making bilateral relations between the two countries strong and stable.

He said that Karachi was the ideal city for the investment in various fields and the government was providing investors with every possible facility and cooperation to this effect.

Ambassador of Yemen Mohammed Motahar Alashabi said that Pakistan and Yemen had brotherly relations.

