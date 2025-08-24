(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Pakistan's ambassador to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi said Pakistan was determined to stand with Kashmiris, politically, morally, and diplomatically, until their inalienable rights were realized.

He was speaking at a conference organized by the Kashmir Council European Union here on the theme of “Jammu & Kashmir in the Current International Political Scenario”.

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi attended the conference hosted by Ali Raza Syed, Chairman, Kashmir Council EU.

The ambassador said, "The question of Jammu and Kashmir is intrinsic to Pakistan’s diplomatic agenda and moral compass. At its core, it represents a people’s right to self-determination, promised under multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and recognized by the international community."

"Despite persistent efforts, the situation remains deeply challenging and the unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 continue to curtail the rights of Kashmiri people. Fundamental freedoms remain suppressed and political expression, mobility, and access to justice are constrained," he remarked.

Ambassador Qureshi said, "Yet, the resilience of the Kashmiri people shines through. Their steadfast commitment to justice serves as a powerful beacon for all who believe in the rule of law and human dignity."

"Efforts to silence the genuine leadership of the Kashmiri people are part of the wider hegemonic and extremist agenda behind India's illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir," he observed, stating, "The imprisonment of Kashmiri leaders and activists, including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Masarrat Alam Bhatt will never dim the resolve of our Kashmiri sisters and brothers. The continued defiance of Kashmiris in an environment of unending intimidation across the illegal Indian occupation is further proof of the indomitable courage of the Kashmiri people. India's illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir remains the defining conflict in South Asia and the reason for India's continued rogue behaviour."

He stressed that India's unprovoked aggression against Pakistan in May 2025, and its swift and comprehensive military defeat were only the latest evidence of the urgent need for the international community to ensure that resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute becomes a global priority.

"Honoring the will and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions provides the only path forward towards lasting peace in South Asia," he asserted.

The ambassador said, "Our success in Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos is a landmark moment in our history. It was a demonstration of unshakable national will, professional excellence, and united purpose. Faced with unjustified Indian aggression, Pakistan responded with clarity, courage and restraint. The world witnessed a nation that is peace-loving, but fully capable of defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The military capability, valour and faith of our brave soldiers and air warriors forced the enemy to kneel down. We pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of our freedom and offer prayers for the elevation of their ranks in eternal life," he continued.

He drew attention to a European Parliament–commissioned study on transnational repression of human rights defenders.

"This report, requested by the Parliament’s sub-committee on Human Rights and finalized in June 2025, outlines how governments including India have extended coercion beyond borders. This includes tactics such as surveillance, digital intimidation, misuse of Interpol notices, and physical threats aimed at silencing exiled critics and activists in host countries," he mentioned.

He said, "These developments are deeply instructive for us. Just as Kashmiri voices face suppression at home, many continue to encounter intimidation abroad."

He urged the international community, and especially the European Union to stand firm against such cross-border attempts to silence dialogue, dissent, and justice.

While appreciating the steadfast advocacy of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the Kashmir cause, both within Pakistan and on international platforms, the ambassador said the Governor's voice has been a source of strength and encouragement for all those committed to justice and human dignity.

"The Governor's consistent engagement with political leaders, civil society, and the media has helped keep the plight of the Kashmiri people at the forefront of national consciousness," he said adding, "By amplifying the voices of the oppressed and underlining Pakistan’s principled position, the Governor has contributed meaningfully to ensuring that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir remains alive in public discourse and firmly anchored in our national priorities."

He recalled that in June 2025, a high-level parliamentary delegation led by Member of the National Assembly, former Foreign Minister, and Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underscored the centrality of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in Pakistan’s foreign policy and highlighted the just struggle of the Kashmiri people.

While expressing his deepest condolences on the tragic loss of precious lives in the recent floods in Pakistan, he said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and we stand in solidarity with all those affected by this natural calamity."

He said the devastating floods were yet another reminder of the urgency of collective climate action, particularly for vulnerable countries like Pakistan that were disproportionately affected despite contributing little to global emissions.

He called on the international community to redouble efforts to build resilience, mobilize resources, and pursue equitable climate justice.