Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium and the European Union Rahim Hayat Qureshi met with the Permanent Representative of Bulgaria to the European Union Rumen Alexandrov.

They exchanged views on a range of regional and global issues and discussed matters of mutual interest within the framework of Pakistan-EU relations.