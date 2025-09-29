Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss climate change

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Pakistan's ambassador to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg, Rahim Hayat Qureshi, met the European Union Commission's Director General of Climate Action, Kurt Vandenberghe, on Monday.

During the meeting, the ambassador acknowledged the support of the European Union to Pakistan in tackling climate change and reconstruction of flood-affected areas.