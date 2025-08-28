Ambassador Qureshi Meets Belgian Candidate For UNHCR
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 11:32 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi Thursday met with Belgian candidate for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Dr Nicole de Moor along with Director Asia and Oceania Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium ambassador William Asselborn and discussed matters of mutual interest.
In a post on X, he said he was pleased to meet with Dr Nicole de Moor and Ambassador William Asselborn.
"We discussed vision for UNHCR as well as friendly relations between Pakistan and Belgium. Pakistan is an important partner of UNHCR and will assume chair of the executive council from October 2025," he added.
