Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session with Pakistan diaspora in Belgium

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Wednesday held an interactive session with members of the Pakistan diaspora in Belgium, including social workers, entrepreneurs, and journalists.

During the meeting, he appreciated their valuable contributions in strengthening Pakistan-Belgium relations, fostering cultural understanding, and bringing the peoples closer.

The ambassador reaffirmed the Mission’s commitment to providing full support and facilitation to the community.