Ambassador Reza expresses gratitude to Pakistan for support after tragic helicopter crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam on Tuesday expressed deep gratitude to the Pakistani people, political figures, and government for their condolences and unwavering support following a devastating helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Iran's President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hussain Amirabdollahian and other companions.
Addressing a condolence reference, Ambassador Reza said the Islamic world was collectively grieving this profound loss, with millions participating in funeral prayers across various cities to honour President Raisi's memory.
He said the unprecedented turnout reflected the immense respect and admiration President Raisi garnered through his leadership and services to the nation.
He said President Raisi, often the subject of international propaganda and criticism, chose not to retaliate through official media channels, instead, his actions and steadfast dedication to the Islamic Ummah spoke volumes.
Ambassador Reza said President Raisi’s significant gestures, such as defending the Holy Quran at the United Nations amidst desecration controversies and vocally supporting Palestinian rights while opposing Western policies, solidified his status as a beloved leader. “His principled stance on global issues often disregarded the repercussions on Iran’s foreign policy, prioritizing religious and moral commitments,” he added.
He said the Iranian Foreign Minister, who also perished in the crash, was lauded for numerous diplomatic successes and his contributions played a pivotal role in elevating Iran's international standing and fostering key alliances.
Ambassador Reza said initial reports indicated that the tragic incident occurred due to adverse weather conditions, leading the helicopter to crash into a hill. He emphasized that, according to available information, the crash appeared to be an accident rather than an act of sabotage. However, he said investigations were ongoing, with a team examining the black box to determine the exact cause.
In the wake of this tragedy, Ambassador Reza said Iran faced a critical juncture with elections scheduled to take place in 40 days. The upcoming elections would be crucial in establishing a new government that will navigate the country through this period of mourning and transition, he maintained.
The condolence reference was attended by notable figures, including diplomats, politicians, academics, religious scholars and leaders from all schools of thought besides people from all walks of life.
