Ambassador Reza lauds Imam Khomeini as unique, irreplaceable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam, highlighting the unparalleled stature of Imam Khomeini in a single sentence, stated that Imam Khomeini was unique and irreplaceable, his successors may resemble him, but there is no true substitute for him.

He made these remarks while addressing a seminar titled ‘Palestine and Resistance in the Light of Imam Khomeini's Thoughts and Ideas,’ organised by the Iranian Embassy in collaboration with the Iranian Cultural Consulate on the 35th death anniversary of Imam Khomeini.

Imam Khomeini was an Iranian Islamic revolutionary, politician, and religious leader who served as the first supreme leader of Iran from 1979 until his death in 1989.

Ambassador Reza emphasised that the most significant way to honour Imam Khomeini's memory is to perpetuate his ideology so that future generations can understand and benefit from it.

He said whenever Imam Khomeini initiated a task, it was deeply rooted, with no possibility of turning back. When Khomeini began his efforts against the Shah of Iran, his companions suggested to speak out against those around the Shah, but he refused, insisting that his opposition was directed squarely at the Shah himself, he maintained.

Ambassador Reza recounted that after the revolution's success, Imam Khomeini was advised to establish a flexible legal system that could be amended over time. However, he said that Khomeini rejected this idea, stating that he had achieved success in the name of islam and would establish an Islamic system in the country.

He noted that, despite 46 years passing, anti-Iranian revolutionary elements have tried their utmost to crush the revolution, but have not succeeded. He added that many of those who opposed the revolution are no longer alive, yet Iran's revolution continues to advance towards new milestones with unwavering zeal and enthusiasm.

Highlighting the seminar's topic, 'Imam Khomeini and Palestine,' Ambassador Reza stated that Palestine has been forcefully occupied and that the entire land should be returned to the Palestinian people. He mentioned that Imam Khomeini urged the Muslim Ummah to unite on a common platform and support the just cause of the Palestinian people.

Ambassador Reza described Israel as an oppressor, emphasising that Imam Khomeini truly captured the valour Palestine is displaying against Israel in the current circumstances. He noted that Imam Khomeini did not seek power for its own sake but aimed to establish a government that would continue to uphold his ideology after his passing.

The seminar also featured addresses from prominent religious scholars and leaders, including Dr Abdul Basit Mujahid, Mufti Mir Ishtiaq Ahmed, Khanum Tayyaba Bukhari, Allama Muhammad Ameen Shaheedi, Allama Mufti Amir Shahzad, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Allama Syed Sajjid Ali Naqvi, and Iranian Cultural Counselor Majid Meshki.