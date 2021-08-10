UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Sadiq To Participate In Doha Conference On Afghanistan, Troika Plus Meeting: FO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:17 PM

Ambassador Sadiq to participate in Doha Conference on Afghanistan, Troika Plus meeting: FO

Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq was visiting Doha, Qatar to participate in the Regional Conference on Afghanistan and meeting of Troika Plus on August 10 to 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq was visiting Doha, Qatar to participate in the Regional Conference on Afghanistan and meeting of Troika Plus on August 10 to 11.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan was accompanying the Special Representative, who is visiting Doha at the invitation of Dr Mutlaq Al Qahtani, Qatari Special Envoy for Counter Terrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution, a Foreign Office statement issued here Tuesday said.

"Pakistan attaches high importance to the Troika Plus mechanism, involving Pakistan, US, Russia and China," the statement said.

"This meeting of Troika Plus in Doha is taking place at an important time when the security situation in Afghanistan is continuously deteriorating particularly as the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country continues," it added.

"Pakistan hopes that the meetings in Doha would help facilitate resumption of Intra-Afghan Negotiations with a view to achieve a political solution for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours," the statement concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan NATO Afghanistan Resolution Foreign Office Russia China Qatar Doha August From

Recent Stories

Minister hails minorities' role for national devel ..

Minister hails minorities' role for national development

3 minutes ago
 Death Toll in Myanmar Violence Reaches 962 - UN En ..

Death Toll in Myanmar Violence Reaches 962 - UN Envoy

3 minutes ago
 SECP asks companies to file beneficial ownership d ..

SECP asks companies to file beneficial ownership declaration

3 minutes ago
 NET arrest 7 suspects including 3 women, recovered ..

NET arrest 7 suspects including 3 women, recovered 26 Kg ice-drug, 23Kg heroin

6 minutes ago
 Amnesty International Urges Biden to Drop Charges ..

Amnesty International Urges Biden to Drop Charges Against Assange

6 minutes ago
 Over 8,500 Germans May Have Received Saline Instea ..

Over 8,500 Germans May Have Received Saline Instead of COVID-19 Vaccine - Author ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.