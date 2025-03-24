Ambassador Sadiq Visits Afghanistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 09:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) On the direction of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, the Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, visited Kabul on 21-23 March 2025.
The Special Representative called on the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on 22 March. During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on all issues of mutual concern, including peace and security, trade and economic cooperation, as well as people-to-people contacts.
The Special Representative reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continued engagement and mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan, and underscored the importance of addressing all issues of concern, particularly security, to further consolidate bilateral ties. Both sides agreed to enhance high-level engagement and dialogue to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
The two sides also reinforced the commitment to a mutually beneficial bilateral relationship, with a view to achieving lasting regional peace and stability.
The Special Representative also met with Acting Commerce Minister of Afghanistan, Nooruddin Azizi. Both sides discussed bilateral trade and economic relations, as well as cooperation in the areas of transit and connectivity.
The Special Representative reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to reinforcing mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan. The two sides agreed to harness full potential of regional trade and connectivity for the mutual benefit of both countries.
Upon his return, the Special Representative briefed the DPM/FM about his meetings with the Afghan leadership.
The DPM/FM expressed satisfaction at the discussions held with the Afghan side and issued directions to further consolidate bilateral ties, including through high-level engagement and enhancement of trade and transit cooperation.
