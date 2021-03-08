Ambassador Sajid Bilal presents credentials to President Sisi

Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt Sajid Bilal on Monday presented his credentials to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in an impressive ceremony held at the Presidential Ittihadia Palace in Cairo

The ceremony included a guard of honour and playing of the National Anthem of Pakistan by the Egyptian military band.

The ambassador, in his brief interaction, conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan to President Sisi and the brotherly people of Egypt.

President Sisi reciprocated the sentiments and hoped that the ambassador would play an active role in strengthening the existing cooperative and cordial ties between the two countries.

Besides the Pakistani ambassador, sixteen other resident/non-resident envoys presented their credentials during the ceremony. The Egyptian foreign minister was also present on the occasion.