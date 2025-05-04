- Home
- Pakistan
- Ambassador says global community supports peaceful resolution of Pak-India conflict based on facts
Ambassador Says Global Community Supports Peaceful Resolution Of Pak-India Conflict Based On Facts
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh noted Sunday that the international community, including the United States, supports a peaceful resolution to the Pakistan-India conflict, seeking a durable solution to the Kashmir issue.
In a candid interview with ptv news, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh asserted that the global community is unequivocally backing peace in the region, rejecting one-sided support in favour of a truth-driven and evidence-based resolution to the Pakistan-India conflict.
Ambassador noted that US President Donald Trump has always supported peace in the region, aiming to leave a legacy of peace efforts, which resonates with Pakistan's commitment to peaceful resolution.
He appreciated the US for its balanced approach and evidence-based stance on the Pakistan-India conflict, welcoming the focus on facts and peaceful resolution.
He further mentioned that the Kashmir issue was a critical flashpoint, emphasizing that for any administration prioritizing global peace, resolving this longstanding dispute is crucial.
Rizwan Saeed stressed that ending the animosity between Pakistan and India is essential for achieving lasting peace in the region, particularly in Kashmir.
Responding to a query, Ambassador noted that the world has been watching India's actions for over 12 days, yet no evidence has been presented.
He emphasized that without credible evidence, India's propaganda efforts will fail, as the international community is growing tired of India's tactics and demands the truth.
He also pointed out that India's own faults, such as the Pehlgama incident, have exposed the truth about its administration's actions.
He further lauded Pakistan for its commendable approach, highlighting the country's commitment to an unbiased inquiry and its demonstration of a responsible and mature role.
This approach, he noted, reflects Pakistan's dedication to transparency, fairness and diplomacy, setting a positive example in the region, he added.
"The Ambassador urged India not to delay further and to present its evidence truthfully, emphasizing that the world is growing increasingly impatient with India's lack of transparency and evidence-based approach."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ambassador says global community supports peaceful resolution of Pak-India conflict based on facts2 minutes ago
-
Heatwave fuels surge in Air Cooler sales in twin cities22 minutes ago
-
ADG reviews PFA performance in meeting22 minutes ago
-
National hero Arshad Nadeem visits IPSD, praises citizen-friendly initiatives1 hour ago
-
PM felicitates Lawrence Wong on his victory in Singapore elections1 hour ago
-
DPM Dar discusses regional developments with Malaysian FM1 hour ago
-
PDMA issues landslide warning for Murree & Galyat, urges timely precautions2 hours ago
-
Fading Shadows: Once popular native trees vanishing in South Punjab2 hours ago
-
Beekeeping offers new economic path for women empowerment in rural South Punjab2 hours ago
-
DG Hajj mission pledges best possible services for Pakistani Pilgrims2 hours ago
-
2-cars collision in Hafizabad claims two lives, several injured2 hours ago
-
Kashmiri Youth in Srinagar face heightened repression as raids escalate2 hours ago