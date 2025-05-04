Ambassador says global community supports peaceful resolution of Pak-India conflict based on facts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh noted Sunday that the international community, including the United States, supports a peaceful resolution to the Pakistan-India conflict, seeking a durable solution to the Kashmir issue.

In a candid interview with ptv news, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh asserted that the global community is unequivocally backing peace in the region, rejecting one-sided support in favour of a truth-driven and evidence-based resolution to the Pakistan-India conflict.

Ambassador noted that US President Donald Trump has always supported peace in the region, aiming to leave a legacy of peace efforts, which resonates with Pakistan's commitment to peaceful resolution.

He appreciated the US for its balanced approach and evidence-based stance on the Pakistan-India conflict, welcoming the focus on facts and peaceful resolution.

He further mentioned that the Kashmir issue was a critical flashpoint, emphasizing that for any administration prioritizing global peace, resolving this longstanding dispute is crucial.

Rizwan Saeed stressed that ending the animosity between Pakistan and India is essential for achieving lasting peace in the region, particularly in Kashmir.

Responding to a query, Ambassador noted that the world has been watching India's actions for over 12 days, yet no evidence has been presented.

He emphasized that without credible evidence, India's propaganda efforts will fail, as the international community is growing tired of India's tactics and demands the truth.

He also pointed out that India's own faults, such as the Pehlgama incident, have exposed the truth about its administration's actions.

He further lauded Pakistan for its commendable approach, highlighting the country's commitment to an unbiased inquiry and its demonstration of a responsible and mature role.

This approach, he noted, reflects Pakistan's dedication to transparency, fairness and diplomacy, setting a positive example in the region, he added.

"The Ambassador urged India not to delay further and to present its evidence truthfully, emphasizing that the world is growing increasingly impatient with India's lack of transparency and evidence-based approach."