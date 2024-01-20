Ambassador Shah, Ugandan PM discuss bilateral ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Ambassador Syed Haider Shah, Pakistan's head of delegation, on Saturday called on Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda, Nabbanja Robinah, at Manyonyo Resort on the margins of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit.

They discussed matters of mutual interests between Pakistan and Uganda including the bilateral trade, Pakistan High Commissioner to Uganda Muhammad Hassan Wazir posted on his official X account.