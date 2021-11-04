UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Stresses The Need To Establish Direct Communication With Local Communities

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:17 PM

Kazakhstan Ambassador in Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin said on Thursday that it was very important to establish good direct communication with local communities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Kazakhstan Ambassador in Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin said on Thursday that it was very important to establish good direct communication with local communities.

Briefing the media persons about his three days visit to the provincial capital here,he said that during his visit, various meetings were held with business communities, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Agriculture sector, Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and universities. He said he had also visited the great 'Badshahi' Mosque.

The ambassador said, "The more I travel to your region the more I get convinced about developing bilateral relations between the two countries." He said besides trade, there was need to develop brotherly relations between the two countries.

Yerzhan Kistafin said that cooperation at regional level was highly important for the two sides.

He said that people to people and business to business interactions always yield good results.

To a question, he said, "Our main focus is on developing direct ties between business communities to strengthen economy." He said that there was a need to reactivate bilateral business council as this forum could serve as universal platform for establishing direct interaction between business communities of the two countries.

He said, "Kazakhstan is the biggest landlocked country in the world and understands the importance of regional connectivity." He hoped that both the countries would help each other to develop and increase transit potential.

To another query, he said that economic issues were closely interrelated with security issues adding that if economy would improve, security situations would also be improved.

He said, "If we want to make our region prosperous and competitive at international markets it is imperative to develop regional cooperation." The ambassador stressed upon the need to make efforts to give better future to coming generations.

He further said there was a huge potential in developing cooperation in agriculture and pharmaceutical sectors with Pakistan.

He further said that Kazakhstan was also focusing on strengthening its IT sector.

He said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan had very good military cooperation as well.

