Open Menu

Ambassador Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor At Ismaili Centre Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 11:05 PM

Ambassador Tirmizi attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai

Pakistan’s envoy to the United Arab Emirates attended a Ramadan Suhoor hosted by the Ismaili Centre Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Pakistan’s envoy to the United Arab Emirates attended a Ramadan Suhoor hosted by the Ismaili Centre Dubai.

The event brought together representatives from diverse countries and organizations, fostering dialogue and collaboration under the theme of the UAE’s declaration of 2025 as the "Year of Community."

The evening featured a special panel discussion titled “Building Bridges and Strengthening Global Communities in the UAE Year of Community 2025”, inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

Ambassador Tirmizi joined Samuel Kinyanjui, First Counsellor of the Republic of Kenya and Aziz Merchant, President of the Ismaili Community in the UAE, in a thought-provoking conversation moderated by Nadia Verjee, Executive Director of Expo City Dubai.

During the discussion, Ambassador Tirmizi highlighted the significant contributions of the Pakistani community to the UAE’s development since the early 1960s, particularly in sectors such as communication, banking, education, and infrastructure.

He commended the UAE leadership’s initiative to declare 2025 as the Year of Community and reaffirmed the Pakistani diplomatic mission’s commitment to supporting this vision.

The ambassador also praised the Pakistan Medical Centre of the Pakistan Association Dubai for its exemplary community services, providing quality and free medical care to deserving patients of all nationalities. He further acknowledged the humanitarian efforts of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), emphasizing its dedication to improving the quality of life for those in need, regardless of origin, faith, or gender.

Aziz Merchant, President of the Ismaili Community in the UAE, emphasized that the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) has always been committed to serving humanity without discrimination, guided by the principles of compassion, inclusivity, and volunteerism.

The event underscored the importance of cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation in building stronger global communities, reflecting the shared values of inclusivity and progress championed by the UAE.

Recent Stories

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) promot ..

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) promotes officers to bolster its pro ..

1 minute ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismai ..

Ambassador Tirmizi attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai

2 minutes ago
 State Security Court sentences members of 'Bahlol ..

State Security Court sentences members of 'Bahlol Gang' to life imprisonment, fi ..

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner hosts iftar dinner, special prayers o ..

Commissioner hosts iftar dinner, special prayers offered for Jaffar Express mart ..

1 minute ago
 118 traders fined for profiteering during Ramazan

118 traders fined for profiteering during Ramazan

1 minute ago
 Food Authority destroys 3,15,000L of adulterated m ..

Food Authority destroys 3,15,000L of adulterated milk

1 minute ago
MQM-P's MNA praises Pak Army for successful Jaffar ..

MQM-P's MNA praises Pak Army for successful Jaffar Express operation

9 minutes ago
 Dialogue only way to address country's issues: Mag ..

Dialogue only way to address country's issues: Magsi

9 minutes ago
 Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel ..

Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel discussion on media's role in ..

22 minutes ago
 Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abduc ..

Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abducted youth

22 minutes ago
 Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops seal ..

Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops sealed in Mirpur

22 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheik ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheikha Amina Al Ghurair Best Voice ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan