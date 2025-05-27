Ambassador Tirmizi highlights significance of Pakistan’s cultural diversity, creative industry

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s envoy to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday highlighted Pakistan’s rich cultural and artistic diversity and underscored the vital role of the creative industry as a form of soft power in shaping global perception of Pakistan

The ambassador along with Consul General Hussain Muhammad and members of the Pakistani diplomatic mission attended a special ceremony in Dubai held to honour renowned Pakistani film artists Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan for their outstanding contributions to Pakistani cinema and arts, a press release said.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Tirmizi presented commemorative shields to the artists.The event was attended by a large number of Pakistani community members in in the UAE.

Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ambassador Tirmizi and the audience for their recognition and support.