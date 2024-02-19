Ambassador Tirmizi Inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion At World Trade Center Dubai
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 06:58 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Monday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the World Trade Center Dubai
On this occasion, he visited various stalls and had detailed discussions with the Pakistani exhibitors.
According to the Press Counselor of Pakistan in Dubai, the Pakistani ambassador to the UAE also spoke to media after inaugurating and visiting the pavilion set up by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said that almost a hundred Pakistani companies associated with the food industry have gathered here, which is a welcome sign.
He said that Pakistan's exports especially rice and meat have increased significantly compared to last year.
Expressing pleasure over his interaction with the organizers and representatives of TDAP, he said that Pakistan is the third largest country in terms of milk production in the world adding that Pakistan, for the first time has entered the market of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.
He said that he was very happy to see that Pakistani dairy producers are participating in Gulfood in large numbers.
The ambassador said Pakistan's economic development was directly linked to the country's exports. He said Pakistani businessmen and growers are backbone of the country's economy and their focus should be on increasing exports.
