Open Menu

Ambassador Tirmizi Inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion At World Trade Center Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 06:58 PM

Ambassador Tirmizi inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at World Trade Center Dubai

Ambassador of Pakistan to United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Monday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the World Trade Center Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Monday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the World Trade Center Dubai.

On this occasion, he visited various stalls and had detailed discussions with the Pakistani exhibitors.

According to the Press Counselor of Pakistan in Dubai, the Pakistani ambassador to the UAE also spoke to media after inaugurating and visiting the pavilion set up by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said that almost a hundred Pakistani companies associated with the food industry have gathered here, which is a welcome sign.

He said that Pakistan's exports especially rice and meat have increased significantly compared to last year.

Expressing pleasure over his interaction with the organizers and representatives of TDAP, he said that Pakistan is the third largest country in terms of milk production in the world adding that Pakistan, for the first time has entered the market of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

He said that he was very happy to see that Pakistani dairy producers are participating in Gulfood in large numbers.

The ambassador said Pakistan's economic development was directly linked to the country's exports. He said Pakistani businessmen and growers are backbone of the country's economy and their focus should be on increasing exports.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Market Media Industry

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Quetta Gladiators

5 minutes ago
 Agri scientists for collaborated efforts on climat ..

Agri scientists for collaborated efforts on climate resilient, high-yielding var ..

37 seconds ago
 CM seeks report about rape-cum murder of child

CM seeks report about rape-cum murder of child

3 minutes ago
 FCCI proposes separate ministry to produce skilled ..

FCCI proposes separate ministry to produce skilled human resources

3 minutes ago
 PU issues roll number slips

PU issues roll number slips

3 minutes ago
 Call for action to build fair, rights-based, equit ..

Call for action to build fair, rights-based, equitable & ecologically just world

3 minutes ago
ATC grants bail to 19 PTI workers in Jinnah House ..

ATC grants bail to 19 PTI workers in Jinnah House attack case

3 minutes ago
 Current Account Deficit declines by 71% to $1.09 b ..

Current Account Deficit declines by 71% to $1.09 bln in 7 months: SBP

40 seconds ago
 Palestinians accuse Israel of 'apartheid' at UN to ..

Palestinians accuse Israel of 'apartheid' at UN top court

42 seconds ago
 State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargar ..

State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargarh

1 hour ago
 Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Kh ..

Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan

1 hour ago
 US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: secu ..

US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: security firm

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan