- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Ambassador Tirmizi, UAE minister discuss insurance, facilitation of Pakistani workers
Ambassador Tirmizi, UAE Minister Discuss Insurance, Facilitation Of Pakistani Workers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:21 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Friday met with the UAE's Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar wherein they discussed the issues of mutual interests especially those pertaining to Pakistani diaspora working in the multiple sectors
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Friday met with the UAE's Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar wherein they discussed the issues of mutual interests especially those pertaining to Pakistani diaspora working in the multiple sectors.
Ambassador Tirmizi conveyed regards and gratitude on behalf of Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain to Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar.
He lauded and thanked the leadership of the UAE for reposing great trust in Pakistan as a brotherly and friendly country.
He appreciated the government and people of the UAE for hosting about 1.7 million Pakistanis who were supporting their families and country by sending remittances back home.
Both sides underlined the significant role played by Pakistanis in the UAE's development, and the tremendous potential and opportunities for further enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields.
The meeting focused on enhancing mutual collaboration aiming at the efficiency in visa processing, screening, attestation of documents, and others, with a view to facilitating Pakistanis seeking jobs in the UAE.
The UAE minister offered all possible assistance in streamlining the visa-aligned services, especially sharing the best technological practices minimizing human interactions, and ensuring transparency.
He said that Pakistanis would continue to play their role in the progress of the UAE and both sides would work together to mitigate the challenges, if any.
Ambassador Tirmizi also discussed health insurance for Pakistani workers. Both sides agreed to work closely to address related issues and encourage workers to opt for health insurance schemes.
The meeting was also attended by senior officials from both sides.
Recent Stories
Loan agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower project signed
Muslims start Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah
RDA inflows rise to $8.055 bn in May 24
France makes 700-mn-euro offer for Atos security units
KU Academic Council approves HEC Graduate Education Policy
DC visits cattle market, met sellers & buyers
Preparatory & cleanliness operation for Eid reviewed
DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity theft, power supply arrangements ..
Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at LUH
Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur provides financial assistance to worker
MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project
Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to conflict-hit Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muslims start Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah11 minutes ago
-
DC visits cattle market, met sellers & buyers14 minutes ago
-
Preparatory & cleanliness operation for Eid reviewed14 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity theft, power supply arrangements on Eid25 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at LUH25 minutes ago
-
Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur provides financial assistance to worker25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to conflict-hit Gaza33 minutes ago
-
World blood donor day observed in Sukkur33 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for transforming Pakistan into digital economy: Shaza33 minutes ago
-
DC stresses provision of relief to consumers on Eid-ul-Azha33 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon1 hour ago
-
BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq45 minutes ago