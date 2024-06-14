Ambassador Tirmizi, UAE minister discuss insurance, facilitation of Pakistani workers

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:21 PM

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Friday met with the UAE's Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar wherein they discussed the issues of mutual interests especially those pertaining to Pakistani diaspora working in the multiple sectors

Ambassador Tirmizi conveyed regards and gratitude on behalf of Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain to Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar.

He lauded and thanked the leadership of the UAE for reposing great trust in Pakistan as a brotherly and friendly country.

He appreciated the government and people of the UAE for hosting about 1.7 million Pakistanis who were supporting their families and country by sending remittances back home.

Both sides underlined the significant role played by Pakistanis in the UAE's development, and the tremendous potential and opportunities for further enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The meeting focused on enhancing mutual collaboration aiming at the efficiency in visa processing, screening, attestation of documents, and others, with a view to facilitating Pakistanis seeking jobs in the UAE.

The UAE minister offered all possible assistance in streamlining the visa-aligned services, especially sharing the best technological practices minimizing human interactions, and ensuring transparency.

He said that Pakistanis would continue to play their role in the progress of the UAE and both sides would work together to mitigate the challenges, if any.

Ambassador Tirmizi also discussed health insurance for Pakistani workers. Both sides agreed to work closely to address related issues and encourage workers to opt for health insurance schemes.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials from both sides.

