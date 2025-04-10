Ambassador Tirmizi Visits TRENDS Research
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 11:34 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Pakistan's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi visited TRENDS Research and Advisory on Thursday here.
TRENDS Research and Advisory is a UAE-based independent research institution that focuses on presenting research and advisory based on analysis of geopolitical, economic, and social aspects of regional and global developments.
It was established in 2014 and has continuously expanded its outreach through its research papers, reports, trend analysis, and book fairs. It is dedicated to expanding its presence across continents through collaborations with academic institutions, industry experts, and research centers.
Dr. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, the CEO of the institution, and his team briefed the ambassador about the working of their institution.
He appreciated the work that it is undertaking and expressed his eagerness to connect them with relevant stakeholders from Pakistan to forge meaningful partnerships in the arena of research in the relevant areas.
He mentioned that parallel institutions in Pakistan are also undertaking research, and their mutual collaboration can be beneficial in the area of research as it would allow a shared vision on important policy matters.
Both sides appreciated the historical relationships that both countries cherish and reaffirmed their willingness to collaborate in the area of research in order to establish partnership in this area as well.
