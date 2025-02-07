Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey visits Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA)

Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey accompanied by Consul General Alexis Chahtahtinsky visited the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) headquarters on Friday.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) French Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey accompanied by Consul General Alexis Chahtahtinsky visited the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) headquarters on Friday.

They were received by DG PAA, AVM Zeeshan Saeed, and senior officials.

According to press release issued here, Ambassador Galey was briefed on PAA’s role post-separation from CAA, its strategic vision, and key modernization projects.

Discussions covered the implementation of e-gates, RNP AR approaches at northern airports, and outsourcing operations at major airports to enhance service standards.

The New Gwadar International Airport’s operationalization was also highlighted.

He lauded the PAA’s modernization efforts and reaffirmed France’s commitment to Pakistan’s aviation sector.

AVM Zeeshan Saeed emphasized international partnerships, noting opportunities for collaboration with French firms.

The visit concluded with an exchange of souvenirs, symbolizing strong bilateral ties.