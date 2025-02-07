Ambassador To Pakistan, Nicolas Galey Visits Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA)
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 10:05 PM
Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey accompanied by Consul General Alexis Chahtahtinsky visited the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) headquarters on Friday.
They were received by DG PAA, AVM Zeeshan Saeed, and senior officials
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) French Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey accompanied by Consul General Alexis Chahtahtinsky visited the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) headquarters on Friday.
They were received by DG PAA, AVM Zeeshan Saeed, and senior officials.
According to press release issued here, Ambassador Galey was briefed on PAA’s role post-separation from CAA, its strategic vision, and key modernization projects.
Discussions covered the implementation of e-gates, RNP AR approaches at northern airports, and outsourcing operations at major airports to enhance service standards.
The New Gwadar International Airport’s operationalization was also highlighted.
He lauded the PAA’s modernization efforts and reaffirmed France’s commitment to Pakistan’s aviation sector.
AVM Zeeshan Saeed emphasized international partnerships, noting opportunities for collaboration with French firms.
The visit concluded with an exchange of souvenirs, symbolizing strong bilateral ties.
Recent Stories
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns brutal kil ..
Britain remains major trading partner of Pakistan: Usman Shaukat
AJK President and ex-AJK minister discuss rights violations in IIOJK
Masood Khan sounds alarm on AJK affairs, urges leaders to address internal issue ..
IGP pays tribute to 6 police martyrs of Mianwali
President Zardari attends 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin
Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey visits Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA)
PTI to use government machinery on February 8 public gathering, alleges Khawaja ..
Odermatt delivers super-G masterclass for third world gold
Balochistan Assembly passes Industrial Development & Regulations bill 2025
PA Speaker terms CPA conference opportunity for regional cooperation
Aliya Hamza booked in 21 cases, LHC told
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns brutal killing of two Kashmiri ..2 minutes ago
-
Britain remains major trading partner of Pakistan: Usman Shaukat2 minutes ago
-
IGP pays tribute to 6 police martyrs of Mianwali2 minutes ago
-
President Zardari attends 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin2 minutes ago
-
Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey visits Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA)2 minutes ago
-
PTI to use government machinery on February 8 public gathering, alleges Khawaja Asif7 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Assembly passes Industrial Development & Regulations bill 20257 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker terms CPA conference opportunity for regional cooperation7 minutes ago
-
Aliya Hamza booked in 21 cases, LHC told7 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt imposes Section 144 on Feb 87 minutes ago
-
SC judge urges institutions to utilize available resources to tackling climate change hazards12 minutes ago
-
Foreign Secretary reaffirms abiding support for Kashmir cause; inaugurates “Kashmir Resource Centr ..12 minutes ago