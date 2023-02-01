UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Tugio Encourages Pakistani Entrepreneurs To Tap Business Opportunities In Indonesia

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 10:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Indonesian Ambassador Adam M Tugio visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday and had a discussion with its acting President Faad Waheed and the executive members.

The meeting discussed ways to explore new avenues of collaboration between the Indonesian and Pakistani business communities for mutually beneficial trade transactions, said a news release.

Ambassador Tugio encouraged the Pakistani businessmen to visit Indonesia to make personal observations on its potential for international trade and investment.

He added that Indonesia and Pakistan shared a rich history of friendship and mutual cooperation. and the visit by the ICCI delegation would further strengthen B2B relations between the two brotherly countries.

Ambassador Tugio emphasized the significance of utilizing the existing Indonesia�Pakistan Preferential Trade Agreement and working towards establishing a Free Trade Agreement between the two countries.

The envoy also highlighted the importance of ASEAN market and stated that Indonesia offered an ideal platform for Pakistani businesses to access ASEAN market of over 650 million consumers due to its strategic location and well-established trade and investment ties with the ASEAN region.

"We are eager to showcase the tremendous investment opportunities Indonesia has to offer and I am confident that the visit to Jakarta will result in significant trade and investment deals between business community of both nations", he said.

Ambassador Tugio shared that there was a strong opportunity for the two countries to build a mutually beneficial trade relationship by exploring complementary sectors. "Surgical equipment, spices, garments, textiles, and traditional herbal medicines have the potential to drive trade between Indonesia and Pakistan and bring economic benefits to both sides", he added.

The envoy also mentioned the interest of business community of Indonesia to invest in Special Economic Zones in Pakistan, noting the improved infrastructure of CPEC and some were actively pursuing cooperation agreements with companies in Sialkot and Karachi.

He further stated that the Indonesian Embassy was fully prepared to facilitate business-to-business meetings between the Pakistani business community and their counterparts in Indonesia.

During the meeting, acting ICCI President Faad Waheed underscored that both nations should promote regular trade delegation exchanges and reaffirmed ICCI's commitment in strengthening cooperation with Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad.

He emphasized on Pakistan's prospective investment industries, including information technology, tourism, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.

Ambassador Tugio thanked and praised ICCI for its significant contribution to fostering economic linkages between the two brotherly countries.

