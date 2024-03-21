Ambassador vows to expand Pak-Czech diverse cooperation including trade, tourism

Ambassador of Pakistan in Czech Republic Ayesha Ali on Thursday expressed her commitment to enhancing bilateral relations with the land-locked Central European country, focusing on political, trade, economic, cultural, and people-to-people interactions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Czech Republic Ayesha Ali on Thursday expressed her commitment to enhancing bilateral relations with the land-locked Central European country, focusing on political, trade, economic, cultural, and people-to-people interactions.

The ambassador, in an interview with 'Czech & Slovak Leaders' magazine, said the strong economic and trade relationship between the two countries continued to grow.

"Pakistan is the fifth most populous country in the world, with a large middle class. Pakistan also has one of the best foreign direct investment regimes in the world, and offers opportunities for investment in all possible sectors, including automotive, machines & tools, mining, agriculture, and IT & energy," she said.

Ayesha Ali said as these are also strong performing sectors of the Czech economy, the collaboration possibilities are immense.

She said, "We welcome Czech investment, and want to expand our bilateral trade ties beyond the traditional and into new areas for mutual benefit."

She told the interviewer that the platform of Special investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) of Pakistan was very important, and that the embassy had been sensitizing the Czech counterparts regarding opportunities offered by the SIFC.

She said Pakistan has had a longstanding cooperative partnership with the Czech Republic, which has expanded over the decades to all segments of the bilateral relationship, including political, trade, economic, cultural, and people to people interaction.

"It is a country with a rich history, and dynamic people and economy. I look forward to building on the strong relationship between our two countries in all these areas," the ambassador added.

She emphasized Pakistan's rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and potential as a tourist destination, aiming to attract Czech tourists, especially those interested in adventure sports and mountaineering.

To a question, Ambassador Ayesha recounted her diplomatic experience having served in key capitals such as Tokyo, Washington, D.C., and New Delhi before her current assignment in Prague.