Ambassador Zaidong highlights far-reaching impact of Chinese organizational practices on developing nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Monday highlighted the far-reaching impact of Chinese organizational practices on developing nations, catalyzing their robust development.

Addressing an event in the framework of the “Dosti Park Club" with the theme of Chinese modernization and diplomacy, the ambassador highlighted the significance of the practices in instilling hope and confidence, especially among countries aspiring to a shared future.

Reflecting on President Xi Jinping's eight major steps unveiled during the Belt and Road Forum, Ambassador Zaidong asserted that the steps offered new opportunities for involved countries.

He lauded China's accomplishments under President Xi's leadership, particularly the noteworthy achievement of lifting 800 million people out of poverty, surpassing the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals by a decade.

As regards the ongoing discussions on China's modernization, Ambassador Zaidong reiterated his nation's commitment to achieving the common prosperity of all Chinese citizens and improving the lives of ordinary people.

Shifting focus to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the ambassador highlighted its early harvest, citing impressive figures such as $25.4 billion in direct investment and jobs creation for 236,000 individuals.

Highlighting CPEC's impact on infrastructure development, he noted the completion of 510 kilometers of highways, 868 kilometers of national roads, and 8,020 megawatts of electricity projects.

CPEC would further improve the lives of Pakistan’s people and the new international airport at Gwadar would also be functional soon, he added. “We are also bringing benefits for people in Balochistan including 10,000 solar panels.”

He said that the figures showed tangible benefits for local communities, significantly boosting Pakistan's economic and social development.

Expressing optimism about CPEC's positive outcomes, particularly in alleviating Pakistan's electricity shortages and enhancing local commutes through projects like the Orange Line in Lahore, Ambassador Zaidong remarked, "CPEC truly demonstrates that Chinese people are dedicated to bringing tangible benefits to local communities and aiding Pakistan in achieving superior development."

Proposing three key collaboration points for the future—consolidation, deepening existing projects, and continuous improvement, the ambassador highlighted the importance of building upon successful initiatives like ML1 and KKH rebooting projects.

Anticipating new developments, he announced a delegation from Xinjiang province aiming to promote cooperation in agriculture, demonstrate agricultural zones, and propose counterpart cooperation in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The ambassador expressed willingness to enhance collaboration in the mining sector, reinforcing the commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and contributing to Pakistan's sustained development.