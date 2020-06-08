Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on June 7

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th June, 2020) U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on June 7. In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Ambassador Khalilzad discussed steps required for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations.

The two took note of recent progress created by the Eid ceasefire and accelerated prisoner releases as well as reduced violence ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations.

Ambassador Khalilzad expressed his appreciation for the role Prime Minister Imran Khan and General Bajwa are playing in support of peace in Afghanistan. The two agreed peace in Afghanistan offers an unprecedented opportunity to advance security, connectivity and development for the region.