(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations launched the book called The Security Imperative;Pakistan’s Nuclear Deterrence and Diplomacy, a compelling exploration of Pakistan’s nuclear program and its strategic journey, written by the esteemed diplomat, Ambassador Zamir Akram.

The book offers an unparalleled perspective on the evolution of Pakistan’s nuclear deterrent amidst immense international pressures and challenges. Drawing on historical context, first-hand accounts, and exclusive interviews, Ambassador provides readers with a profound understanding of Pakistan's nuclear strategy and its implications for regional and global geopolitics.

Renowned for his distinguished career in diplomacy, Ambassador Zamir Akram has woven together insights that challenge internationally dominant narratives, presenting a nuanced and unapologetic perspective on South Asia’s nuclear dynamics.

The book has already garnered praise from esteemed policymakers and experts like Dr Anatol Lieven, author, Dr Antoine Levesques, and Riaz H Khokhar, Former Pakistan Foreign Secretary.

Speaking at the occasion

Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan, in his welcome address, introduced the esteemed author, Ambassador Zamir Akram, and highlighted the significance of launching The Security Imperative: Pakistan’s Nuclear Deterrence and Diplomacy at the prestigious MITE University.

He emphasized the book's importance in fostering a deeper understanding of Pakistan’s strategic imperatives and its role in shaping regional stability, making it an essential addition to academic and policy discussions.

Khalid A Kidwai underscored the book’s value for diplomats and security policy enthusiasts, praising its authoritative Pakistani perspective on nuclear strategy and diplomacy.

Ambassador Qazi Khalilullah described the book as “a masterly account of nuclear South Asia” and deemed it an essential read for policymakers, strategists, and the youth of Pakistan, emphasizing its relevance to understanding regional security dynamics.

Senator (R) Javeed Jabbar hailed The Security Imperative as “a vital resource for understanding the development of Pakistan’s nuclear policies and agenda,” commending its insightful exploration of the challenges and strategic choices that shaped the country’s nuclear deterrent.

Speaking at the launch, Ambassador Akram remarked: “This book is not only a chronicle of Pakistan’s nuclear journey but also a testament to the resilience and determination of our nation in securing its sovereignty. I hope it will serve as a resource for policymakers and the younger generation to understand the significance of strategic deterrence in maintaining peace and stability.”

The event, attended by distinguished academics, diplomats, and members of the media, included a panel discussion on the book’s themes and its relevance in contemporary geopolitics.