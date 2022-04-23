ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Spokesperson of Foreign Office Friday said that ambassador Asad Majeed Khan briefed the National Security Committee about the context and content of the Cypher Telegram in question, and shared his professional assessment.

In response to press queries regarding ambassador Asad Majeed Khan's remarks at the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), he said, "his briefing and assessment are accurately reflected in the statement issued at the conclusion of the NSC meeting today."