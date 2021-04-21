UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ambassadors Can Play Role In Strengthening Pakistan's Economy: Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:34 PM

Ambassadors can play role in strengthening Pakistan's economy: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said as Pakistan was focused on geographical economic priorities, its ambassadors could play an exemplary role in strengthening the country's economy through economic diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said as Pakistan was focused on geographical economic priorities, its ambassadors could play an exemplary role in strengthening the country's economy through economic diplomacy.

He expressed these views during his visit to Pakistan's Embassy in Tehran, where he was welcomed by Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi, senior officers and staff.

The foreign minister said there existed ample opportunities of further strengthening and enhancing bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

He directed the diplomats for making serious efforts to boost bilateral economic cooperation and the volume of trade between Pakistan and Iran.

Foreign Minister Qureshi visited various sections of the embassy, including the Consular Section.

Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi briefed the foreign minister in detail about the performance of embassy as well as the facilities being provided by it, including the issuance of passport and visa.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, while expressing satisfaction over the facilities being provided by the embassy, said the welfare of overseas Pakistanis was among the priorities of the present government.

He appreciated the services rendered by the embassy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foreign minister on the occasion also penned his views in the visitors' book placed in the embassy.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Visit Tehran Visa Government

Recent Stories

Biden to Say US Vaccine Jabs on Track to Reach 200 ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner for timely completion of all M&R sche ..

2 minutes ago

Ten Expelled US Diplomats Must Leave Russia Before ..

2 minutes ago

Raja Basharat chairs meeting of law cabinet body

4 minutes ago

London Bridge Station Reopens As Suspicious Item A ..

5 minutes ago

Poland Starts Lifting COVID-19 Lockdown From Thurs ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.