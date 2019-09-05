Ambassadors-designate of Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria, Netherlands present credentials to President

(@FahadShabbir)

Ambassadors-designate of Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria, and Netherlands presented their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi in a credentials ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday

The President felicitated the newly appointed Ambassadors to Pakistan and hoped that they would work for further strengthening the existing ties of their respective countries with Pakistan.

Among them were Dr. Bernhard Stephan Schlageck (Germany),Phillipe Bronchain (Belgium), Aleksandar Borisov Parashkevov (Bulgaria), and Willem Wouter Plomp (Netherlands).

Later, the Ambassadors separately called on the President.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that it was incumbent upon the international community to work for the alleviation of the misery that the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were suffering at the hands of the Indian fascist regime.

This extremist regime has endangered the regional and world peace because of access to the nuclear button, he added.

Earlier, each envoy-designate arrived at the main gate of the Aiwan-e-Sadr in a horse-driven carriage. On the occasion, the national anthems of Pakistan and their respective countries were played and the envoys designate were also presented the guard of honour.