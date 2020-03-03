Ambassadors-designate to Germany, Poland call on President Alvi

Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Germany Dr. Muhammad Faisal and Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Poland Malik Muhammad Farooq Tuesday called on President Dr Arif Alvi separately here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr

During the meetings, the president directed the ambassadors-designate to work for the enhancement of commercial relations with special focus on bilateral trade with the respective countries, a press release said.

He said Pakistan had a great potential in the area of tourism and asked the ambassadors-designate to make their efforts for promoting the tourism sector.

He further said Pakistan offered attractive opportunities for investment in different areas, which must be highlighted to attract the European investors.

The president also asked the ambassadors-designate to take special care of Pakistani diaspora and address the issues being faced by them.