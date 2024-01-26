Open Menu

Ambassadors Of Iran, Pakistan Exchange Greetings On Return

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

The Pakistani and Iranian diplomats on Friday greeted each other on the return of their countries’ ambassadors to the respective embassies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Pakistani and Iranian diplomats on Friday greeted each other on the return of their countries’ ambassadors to the respective embassies.

Additional Foreign Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rahim Hayat Qureshi in a post on X expressed his delight on the return of the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan.

He said, “Excellency Iranian ambassador we here in Pakistan are delighted with your arrival back at your second home. Our fraternal relations will go from strength to strength. Grateful for the constructive role played by

the two governments and their diplomats.”

Iran's ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam in a post on X expressed pleasure on the return of Pakistan's ambassador to Tehran Muhammad Mudassir he said, “ Pleased to hear that ambassador Mudassir arrived in his second home in Tehran.

I am on my way back to Islamabad. My special appreciation goes to the governments of Iran and Pakistan and diplomats Seyed Rasoul Mousavi and Rahim Hayat for their deft and tactful diplomacy.”

Ambassador Mudassir in his post said, “In conformity with the sincere & good wishes of Pakistan’s leadership, I am en route to Tehran. Ever more determined to work for a more robust, stronger & peace-loving Pakistan. Strong Pakistan & Iran are critical for the region & to promote historic people-to-people ties. Time to turn a new leaf.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Iran Tehran Post From

Recent Stories

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

7 minutes ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

7 minutes ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

10 minutes ago
 NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

10 minutes ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

30 minutes ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

30 minutes ago
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

43 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

43 minutes ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

43 minutes ago
 Paris stocks hit record thanks to luxury

Paris stocks hit record thanks to luxury

44 minutes ago
 KU, World Bank discusses potential of establishmen ..

KU, World Bank discusses potential of establishment of CESS

46 minutes ago
 UK's King Charles III 'doing well' after prostate ..

UK's King Charles III 'doing well' after prostate surgery

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan