Ambassadors Of Iran, Pakistan Exchange Greetings On Return
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 11:50 PM
The Pakistani and Iranian diplomats on Friday greeted each other on the return of their countries’ ambassadors to the respective embassies
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Pakistani and Iranian diplomats on Friday greeted each other on the return of their countries’ ambassadors to the respective embassies.
Additional Foreign Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rahim Hayat Qureshi in a post on X expressed his delight on the return of the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan.
He said, “Excellency Iranian ambassador we here in Pakistan are delighted with your arrival back at your second home. Our fraternal relations will go from strength to strength. Grateful for the constructive role played by
the two governments and their diplomats.”
Iran's ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam in a post on X expressed pleasure on the return of Pakistan's ambassador to Tehran Muhammad Mudassir he said, “ Pleased to hear that ambassador Mudassir arrived in his second home in Tehran.
I am on my way back to Islamabad. My special appreciation goes to the governments of Iran and Pakistan and diplomats Seyed Rasoul Mousavi and Rahim Hayat for their deft and tactful diplomacy.”
Ambassador Mudassir in his post said, “In conformity with the sincere & good wishes of Pakistan’s leadership, I am en route to Tehran. Ever more determined to work for a more robust, stronger & peace-loving Pakistan. Strong Pakistan & Iran are critical for the region & to promote historic people-to-people ties. Time to turn a new leaf.”
Recent Stories
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
Paris stocks hit record thanks to luxury
KU, World Bank discusses potential of establishment of CESS
UK's King Charles III 'doing well' after prostate surgery
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days7 minutes ago
-
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi10 minutes ago
-
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza30 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother30 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary43 minutes ago
-
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties43 minutes ago
-
PPP's 10-point charter aims at combating crises: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutt ..1 hour ago
-
Independent candidates free to join any political party1 hour ago
-
PML-N takes out rally in Halanaka1 hour ago
-
Efforts continue to patronize sports activities in province: CM Domki1 hour ago
-
Famous archaeologist Ahmed Hassan Dani remembered on death anniversary1 hour ago
-
Pakistan welcomes provisional measures by ICJ in Gaza1 hour ago