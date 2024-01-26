Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

The Pakistani and Iranian diplomats on Friday greeted each other on the return of their countries’ ambassadors to the respective embassies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Pakistani and Iranian diplomats on Friday greeted each other on the return of their countries’ ambassadors to the respective embassies.

Additional Foreign Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rahim Hayat Qureshi in a post on X expressed his delight on the return of the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan.

He said, “Excellency Iranian ambassador we here in Pakistan are delighted with your arrival back at your second home. Our fraternal relations will go from strength to strength. Grateful for the constructive role played by

the two governments and their diplomats.”

Iran's ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam in a post on X expressed pleasure on the return of Pakistan's ambassador to Tehran Muhammad Mudassir he said, “ Pleased to hear that ambassador Mudassir arrived in his second home in Tehran.

I am on my way back to Islamabad. My special appreciation goes to the governments of Iran and Pakistan and diplomats Seyed Rasoul Mousavi and Rahim Hayat for their deft and tactful diplomacy.”

Ambassador Mudassir in his post said, “In conformity with the sincere & good wishes of Pakistan’s leadership, I am en route to Tehran. Ever more determined to work for a more robust, stronger & peace-loving Pakistan. Strong Pakistan & Iran are critical for the region & to promote historic people-to-people ties. Time to turn a new leaf.”