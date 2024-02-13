Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan meet in Brussels

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Iran to Belgium and European Union Ali Robatjazi Tuesday called on Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium, Luxemburg and the EU Amna Baloch at Pakistan's embassy in Brussels.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of regional and global importance.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen Pakistan-Iran cooperation in Brussels.