Ambassadors Of Iran, Pakistan Meet In Brussels

Published February 13, 2024

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan meet in Brussels

Ambassador of Iran to Belgium and European Union Ali Robatjazi Tuesday called on Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium, Luxemburg and the EU Amna Baloch at Pakistan's embassy in Brussels

During the meeting, they discussed matters of regional and global importance.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen Pakistan-Iran cooperation in Brussels.

