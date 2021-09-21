Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan calls on Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan, Ulanbek Totuiaev and ambassador of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kristafin Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor said cordial relations between three countries based on religion, traditions, history and common interests are getting stronger with each passing day.

He said that all the three countries are richly endowed with numerous natural resources that can be explored for mutual benefit through joint efforts adding that a comprehensive plan is needed to achieve the objective.

Governor also apprised visiting dignitaries about honey, saffron, olives production and the opportunities of mining precious stones in KP.