Ambedkar Samaj Party leaders draws attention towards plight of Dalits

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The President, Ambedkar Samaj Party of India, Bhai Tej Singh has drawn world attention towards the plight of Dalits, the lowest social group in the caste system of religion predominantly practiced in his country.

In his comprehensive presentation during an international seminar "Role of Minorities in Conflict Resolution and Peace in South Asia" organized by Sociology Department of Karachi University in collaboration with South Asia Research Institute for Minorities and Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, he said "Minorities" in general are largely marginalized in India while "Dalits" particularly persist to be ostracized.

The largest democracy of the world was cited to hold a poor track record with regard to protection of their rights, as well as that of other minority communities, guaranteed under the country's constitution as well as international covenants to which it is signatory.

Dalit people are being harassed, oppressed, suppressed and victimized on a daily basis for past 72 years, said the senior political leader.

"Our people are being kicked and killed as a daily routine," he said referring to National Crime Bureau Record of India report reflecting steady surge in the registered cases of atrocities committed against dalits in India.

Bhai Tej Singh also lamented atrocities committed against minority communities in his country for past 73 years during.

Under the given scenario, he said capacity of minorities was largely curtailed with regard to conflict resolution and peace in the region yet it was appreciable that they against odds are trying to carve a niche for themselves.

Scholars from different universities of Pakistan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives and USA also addressed the seminar and among them was also Dr Saroj Aglave, The Head of Sociology Department, Nagpur University who referred to the concept of social security.

"This relates to human rights of the minority and is therefore very important," she said emphasizing that there are provisions for social security in the Indian Constitution.

The senior scholar said Indian government had established the Ministry of Minority Affairs in 2006, after more than 55 years of independence.

Dr Saroj said that consequent to the establishment of the ministry the then government of India also launched Prime Minister's 15 Point Program for welfare of Minorities with the objective to enhance opportunities for education and also ensuring an equitable share for minorities in economic activities and employment.

These were said to be further implemented by measures to improve living conditions of the minorities and to prevent violence and control communal disharmony at different levels across the country.

Reminding that series of some very meaningful programs were also introduced for upliftment of minority communities as well as those kept under developed, however, at times these were found to be on paper only.

Like almost all countries in the region in our case too the implementation of social security programs for minority communities could be found lagging behind, commented the researcher.

Reiterating that extremism is not area or region specific and can be registered almost across the globe, in one or the other manner, the researcher said fanatics were fast gaining ground in India and there had been high levels of religion-related social hostilities for past more than a decade.

Speakers on the occasion submitted close coordination among people could help minorities striving to acquire equal status in South Asian societies.

Adjunct Professor, Dr Amrik Singh, pointed out that problem of South Asian countries was their incapacity to comprehend their colonial past and build a political system that provides opportunities to all its citizens to realize their human potential.

The Britishers, he said could maintain their control on India by playing up religious, cultural, ethnic, and caste dissensions to deprive minorities of their pluralistic nationalism.

The pace of dividing, criminalizing, patronizing, and dehumanizing became swift after the British gained control on Punjab in 1849, he said emphasizing need to see how Indian democracy functions amidst pogroms, genocide, lynching, rape and the loot.

He was also of the opinion that Kartarpur Corridor could be the sign of hope for regional peace.

Dr Mariyam Shahuneeza Naseer of Islamic University of Maldives was hopeful that the minority rights approach could be useful in conflict resolution and peace building.

She said that minority rights are individual and collective rights through which people belonging to national minority groups are entitled to enjoy their own culture, language besides professing and practicing their own religion.

They, she said to have the right to freedom of expression and assembly, to have equal opportunities to education and employment, and to enjoy full participation in public life.

Well known social policy researcher and activist, Cynthia Stephen said that over the past century, there has been widespread conflict in several parts of the world, starting with the world wars.

An outcome of the world wars was that nations came together on a common platform to address the issues of disagreement which escalated into conflict, first the League of Nations and later the relatively more effective United Nations.

She mentioned that there have been fewer conflicts at a global scale in the last six or seven decades, though there have been ongoing conflicts in several hot-spots.

However, she said, these localized conflicts have often happened in areas with a large number of ethnic or religious minorities. This factor has contributed to a large number of human rights abuses against the vulnerable minorities.

Professor Dr Pradeep Agarwal of India said that caste-based discrimination is one of the most serious human rights issues in the world today, which is adversely affecting more than 260 million people globally.

Despite Constitutional safeguards and special legislation for the protection of 201 million scheduled castes, violations of their fundamental human rights continue on a massive scale in India, he commented.

The Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi people of South Asia need to follow principles of justice and the fair play without any partiality or favoritism.

Extensively discussing the principles of Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, he said Prime Minister, Imran Khan has taken a very positive step towards giving representation to the members of minoritycommunities in different policy making bodies.