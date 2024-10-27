Amber Mahek Mesmerizes Audience With Melodious Songs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2024 | 11:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Besant Hall Culture Center (BHCC) celebrate an evening with eminent Sufi Singer Amber Mahek here on Sunday
The Director Besant Hall Culture center Sobiya Ali Shaikh in her welcome address said that it was a matter of pride of us that today we are celebrating evening with the daughter of Hyderabad who has graced this musical concert.
She said that Amber Mahek started her singing career from Bhit Shah stage at the age of 7 years with ‘Shah jo kalam’ and we are familiar to her very well and listening her melodious songs since childhood.
Amber Mahek said that she was very inspired by her sister Anjum Aara who used to perform at Radio Pakistan and I also visited Radio Pakistan with my sister where eminent singers were performing like Zarina Baloch.
She said that one day my sister Anjum Araa, Zarina Baloch and several artists were gathered at Bhit Shah for performance and coincidently Mumtaz Mirza came there for meeting with Zarina Baloch and my sister insisted Mirza to listen my voice and encouraged me to sing, thus way for my singing paved at that time.
Later, Amber Mahek sang several songs of her and public choice and received applause from audience.
Recent Stories
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
UNRWA cannot be replaced, say UN top officials in response to Israeli parliament ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates KSA’s support for economic ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JUI Chief congratulates newly elected president of SCBA9 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives52 minutes ago
-
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital52 minutes ago
-
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK52 minutes ago
-
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival44 minutes ago
-
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed44 minutes ago
-
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritag ..44 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genocide1 hour ago
-
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice44 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates newly elected SCBA President Rauf Atta, office bearers1 hour ago
-
Govt policies bringing political, economic stability in Pakistan: Talal3 hours ago
-
HANDS delegation calls on Sindh Assembly Speaker3 hours ago