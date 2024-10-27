Open Menu

Amber Mahek Mesmerizes Audience With Melodious Songs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Amber Mahek mesmerizes audience with melodious songs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Besant Hall Culture Center (BHCC) celebrate an evening with eminent Sufi Singer Amber Mahek here on Sunday

The Director Besant Hall Culture center Sobiya Ali Shaikh in her welcome address said that it was a matter of pride of us that today we are celebrating evening with the daughter of Hyderabad who has graced this musical concert.

She said that Amber Mahek started her singing career from Bhit Shah stage at the age of 7 years with ‘Shah jo kalam’ and we are familiar to her very well and listening her melodious songs since childhood.

Amber Mahek said that she was very inspired by her sister Anjum Aara who used to perform at Radio Pakistan and I also visited Radio Pakistan with my sister where eminent singers were performing like Zarina Baloch.

She said that one day my sister Anjum Araa, Zarina Baloch and several artists were gathered at Bhit Shah for performance and coincidently Mumtaz Mirza came there for meeting with Zarina Baloch and my sister insisted Mirza to listen my voice and encouraged me to sing, thus way for my singing paved at that time.

Later, Amber Mahek sang several songs of her and public choice and received applause from audience.

