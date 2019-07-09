UrduPoint.com
Ambient Air Quality Appears Healthier In Federal Capital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:28 PM

Ambient air quality appears healthier in federal capital

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) has declined the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m) which is recorded 31.94 mg/m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) has declined the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m) which is recorded 31.94 mg/m.

The 24 hours average recorded ratio of other environmental pollutants has been recorded below permissible limits with unhealthy ambient quality in the Federal capital.

The atmospheric pollution increased at times due to high vehicular emissions emitted by large number of automobiles plying on the roads and dust storms in the impending monsoon season.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 14.10 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m) and 10.

13 mg/m respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m and 120mg/m.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings.

However, the concentrations of PM2.5 noted during the day and evening time were recorded slightly lower than NEQS whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was healthier today.

"Concentration of all three parameters namely NO2, SO2 and PM2.5 are below the permissible limits of NEQS. The ambient air quality of Islamabad is stated to be healthier at present," the report said.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report added.

